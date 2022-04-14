Rainbow (RAINBOW) Tokenomics

Rainbow (RAINBOW) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Rainbow (RAINBOW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Rainbow (RAINBOW) Information

Rainbow is an alpha male, a lanky rainbow colored creation by Matt Furie in his book “Mindviscosity”. Known for his vibrant, multicolored body, hypnotic presence, and mysterious aura, Rainbow’s legend grows as he gains immense power from enchanted realms, leading to a reign of wonder and eventual enigma.

Rainbow is an innovative blockchain project designed to bring a spectrum of financial opportunities to users through its decentralized ecosystem. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a robust network, Rainbow aims to provide a seamless, secure, and user-friendly platform for cryptocurrency transactions and investments.

At its core, Rainbow offers features such as smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, and a marketplace for digital assets, all built on a scalable and energy-efficient blockchain. Its native token, RNB, powers transactions and incentivizes community participation. Rainbow’s commitment to transparency and security ensures that users can trust and engage with the platform confidently.

With a focus on inclusivity and accessibility, Rainbow strives to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, empowering users to achieve their financial goals in a vibrant and dynamic environment

Official Website:
https://www.rainbows.fun/

Rainbow (RAINBOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rainbow (RAINBOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 18.36K
$ 18.36K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 18.36K
$ 18.36K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Rainbow (RAINBOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Rainbow (RAINBOW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RAINBOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RAINBOW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RAINBOW's tokenomics, explore RAINBOW token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.