We are the portal to the P2E world that allows everyone a chance to play, earn, learn, and connect like never before. Gamers of all levels will get to seamlessly switch between games, train & learn, manage earnings, chat, and get Guild Verified- all within one data-driven platform.
We are building the largest global player platform and in turn, the largest P2E data powerhouse. We will become a central hub and launchpad for games, plus an invaluable data source for guilds to build better data-backed teams - truly becoming a home for the world of play-to-earn games.
GAMERS The free platform for gamers to play hundreds of P2E games.
GAMES The data driven launchpad for games and token drops
GUILDS The premiere guild verification tool for guilds to find players.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rainmaker Games (RAIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RAIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.