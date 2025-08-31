What is Raise The Colours (RTC)

Raise The Colours $COLOURS is a Solana-based meme coin born from the "Raise The Colours" movement, channeling British flag vibes and national pride, with its goal to restore Britain back to its original form, while ours is to represent the movement on-chain. It draws inspiration from naval history—hoisting colors to signal allegiance. Launched fairly on pump.fun, it's all about community rebellion and unity in the crypto world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Raise The Colours (RTC) Resource Official Website

Raise The Colours Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Raise The Colours (RTC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Raise The Colours (RTC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Raise The Colours.

Check the Raise The Colours price prediction now!

RTC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Raise The Colours (RTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Raise The Colours (RTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RTC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Raise The Colours (RTC) How much is Raise The Colours (RTC) worth today? The live RTC price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current RTC to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of RTC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Raise The Colours? The market cap for RTC is $ 352.12K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RTC? The circulating supply of RTC is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RTC? RTC achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RTC? RTC saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of RTC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RTC is -- USD . Will RTC go higher this year? RTC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RTC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Raise The Colours (RTC) Important Industry Updates