Raise The Colours (RTC) Information Raise The Colours $COLOURS is a Solana-based meme coin born from the "Raise The Colours" movement, channeling British flag vibes and national pride, with its goal to restore Britain back to its original form, while ours is to represent the movement on-chain. It draws inspiration from naval history—hoisting colors to signal allegiance. Launched fairly on pump.fun, it's all about community rebellion and unity in the crypto world.

Raise The Colours (RTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Raise The Colours (RTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 346.03K $ 346.03K $ 346.03K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 346.03K $ 346.03K $ 346.03K All-Time High: $ 0.00055653 $ 0.00055653 $ 0.00055653 All-Time Low: $ 0.00033906 $ 0.00033906 $ 0.00033906 Current Price: $ 0.00034603 $ 0.00034603 $ 0.00034603

Raise The Colours (RTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Raise The Colours (RTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

