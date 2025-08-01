Raju the Elephant Price (RAJU)
Raju the Elephant (RAJU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 43.39K USD. RAJU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RAJU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RAJU price information.
During today, the price change of Raju the Elephant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Raju the Elephant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Raju the Elephant to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Raju the Elephant to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-44.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Raju the Elephant: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.66%
-2.16%
-7.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The chronic injuries that Raju had sustained during the time of his brutal captivity continue to persist, although with dedicated care by our expert veterinarians they are healing well. The chronic hip abscess on his left side continues to be treated using antiseptic medicines and antibiotics. The progress has been remarkable even though the wound might not heal completely due to its nature. Today, Raju is safe at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center where he lives a retired life in a large enclosure. He has around the clock access to his pool and is under the observation of his watchful elephant caregivers and veterinarians. Lots of love, medical attention, nutritious food and dedicated care have worked wonders for this now healthy and happy elephant. His diet is tailored to his needs, and daily treats of his favorite fresh fruits have helped Raju gain a healthy amount of weight and a delightful amount of confidence.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Raju the Elephant (RAJU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAJU token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RAJU to VND
₫--
|1 RAJU to AUD
A$--
|1 RAJU to GBP
￡--
|1 RAJU to EUR
€--
|1 RAJU to USD
$--
|1 RAJU to MYR
RM--
|1 RAJU to TRY
₺--
|1 RAJU to JPY
¥--
|1 RAJU to ARS
ARS$--
|1 RAJU to RUB
₽--
|1 RAJU to INR
₹--
|1 RAJU to IDR
Rp--
|1 RAJU to KRW
₩--
|1 RAJU to PHP
₱--
|1 RAJU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 RAJU to BRL
R$--
|1 RAJU to CAD
C$--
|1 RAJU to BDT
৳--
|1 RAJU to NGN
₦--
|1 RAJU to UAH
₴--
|1 RAJU to VES
Bs--
|1 RAJU to CLP
$--
|1 RAJU to PKR
Rs--
|1 RAJU to KZT
₸--
|1 RAJU to THB
฿--
|1 RAJU to TWD
NT$--
|1 RAJU to AED
د.إ--
|1 RAJU to CHF
Fr--
|1 RAJU to HKD
HK$--
|1 RAJU to MAD
.د.م--
|1 RAJU to MXN
$--
|1 RAJU to PLN
zł--
|1 RAJU to RON
лв--
|1 RAJU to SEK
kr--
|1 RAJU to BGN
лв--
|1 RAJU to HUF
Ft--
|1 RAJU to CZK
Kč--
|1 RAJU to KWD
د.ك--
|1 RAJU to ILS
₪--