Discover key insights into RALLY (RALLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

RALLY (RALLY) Information

What is R-Link?

R-Link is a decentralized video conferencing platform that, utilizing the Rally Blockchain, will reward meeting hosts and attendees with the Rally Digital Rewards.

Why Choose R-Link?

Custom Call-to-Action Buttons: Easily add interactive buttons to your meetings to drive conversions.

Web Page Poppers: Display web pages during presentations without distracting your participants.

Seamless Streaming: Stream simultaneously to multiple social media platforms to maximize reach.

Decentralized Security 256-bit Encryption: Ensure your communications are secure and private.

Blockchain Technology: RLink products and services are built on a decentralized network that guarantees that your data stays yours, protected from breaches.

Blockchain Community Governance: Opportunity to Participate in Rally Blockchain community decision-making processes that help shape the platform.

Earn Rewards for Activity: Get blockchain digital rewards for hosting meetings, participating in video conferences, and inviting others.

Redeem for Premium Services: Use digital rewards for additional features and services within the R-Link marketplace.

Future Marketplace: Spend digital rewards on various products and services decided by the Rally Blockchain community.

Check your appearance and test sound quality before entering the live meeting room.

Customizable Event Titles: Easily name and organize your virtual conferences and webinars.

On-Screen Clickable Links: Provide attendees with easy access to documents or web pages.

The Rally Blockchain is empowered by a global and self-governing decentralized node network where node licensees are rewarded, by the blockchain, with Rally Digital Rewards. The RALLY ERC-20 Token is the Rally Digital Reward once it has been bridged.