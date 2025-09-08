What is Ramda AI (RAMDAI)

Ramda AI is the first fully autonomous AI-powered stablecoin borrowing protocol. Unlike traditional DeFi systems that rely on fixed parameters or centralized human governance, Ramda AI leverages a swarm of 20+ intelligent agents to coordinate, adapt, and optimize financial decision-making in real time. These agents collectively manage risk, liquidity, and stability, ensuring a borrowing protocol that is self-sustaining, bias-free, and capable of evolving with changing market conditions. In essence, Ramda AI represents a next-generation financial ecosystem where artificial intelligence doesn’t just assist humans—it governs the system itself.

Ramda AI (RAMDAI) Resource Official Website

Ramda AI Price Prediction (USD)

RAMDAI to Local Currencies

Ramda AI (RAMDAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ramda AI (RAMDAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAMDAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the market cap of Ramda AI? The market cap for RAMDAI is $ 9.27K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RAMDAI? The circulating supply of RAMDAI is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RAMDAI? RAMDAI achieved an ATH price of 0.01115929 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RAMDAI? RAMDAI saw an ATL price of 0.00000722 USD .

Ramda AI (RAMDAI) Important Industry Updates