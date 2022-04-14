RankFi (RANKFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RankFi (RANKFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RankFi (RANKFI) Information RankFi is your gateway to discovering the smartest crypto traders on Solana. By tracking trader performance, PnL, and even X (Twitter) activity, RankFi empowers users to learn, copy, or analyze the moves of the best. It’s a sleek, data-rich platform focused on transparency, trader discovery, and actionable insight. With advanced dashboards, deep analytics, and social integration, RankFi is redefining how the crypto crowd learns from the elite. Built for Solana. Built for results. Official Website: https://www.rankfi.io/ Buy RANKFI Now!

RankFi (RANKFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RankFi (RANKFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 110.23K Total Supply: $ 999.79M Circulating Supply: $ 999.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.23K All-Time High: $ 0.00027469 All-Time Low: $ 0.00008537 Current Price: $ 0.0001105

RankFi (RANKFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RankFi (RANKFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RANKFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RANKFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RANKFI's tokenomics, explore RANKFI token's live price!

