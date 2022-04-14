RatCoin (RAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RatCoin (RAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RatCoin (RAT) Information The goal of the project is quite simple: deploy a fun coin that will ever infest your life. Official Website: https://ratcoin.net/ Buy RAT Now!

RatCoin (RAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RatCoin (RAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 90.00B $ 90.00B $ 90.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 521.82K $ 521.82K $ 521.82K All-Time High: $ 0.00060635 $ 0.00060635 $ 0.00060635 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0000058 $ 0.0000058 $ 0.0000058 Learn more about RatCoin (RAT) price

RatCoin (RAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RatCoin (RAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RAT's tokenomics, explore RAT token's live price!

