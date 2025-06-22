Ratio1 Price (R1)
The live price of Ratio1 (R1) today is 4.44 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.22M USD. R1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ratio1 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ratio1 price change within the day is -12.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.07M USD
Get real-time price updates of the R1 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate R1 price information.
During today, the price change of Ratio1 to USD was $ -0.616335868542384.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ratio1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ratio1 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ratio1 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.616335868542384
|-12.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ratio1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
-12.18%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ratio1 Protocol is a decentralized AI compute network that enables trustless execution of machine learning workloads across independently operated edge nodes. It uses a license-based model powered by the R1 token, which is distributed solely through node availability and AI task execution, verified via oracle consensus. The protocol combines Proof of Availability (PoA) and Proof of AI (PoAI) to ensure fair rewards and real-world utility. Ratio1’s smart contracts are non-upgradable and deployed on the Base blockchain. The system includes decentralized components such as R1FS for distributed file storage, OracleSync for validation, and ChainDist for job scheduling. The protocol aims to provide scalable and energy-efficient AI infrastructure without relying on centralized cloud providers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Ratio1 (R1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about R1 token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 R1 to VND
₫116,838.6
|1 R1 to AUD
A$6.8376
|1 R1 to GBP
￡3.2856
|1 R1 to EUR
€3.8184
|1 R1 to USD
$4.44
|1 R1 to MYR
RM18.87
|1 R1 to TRY
₺176.1348
|1 R1 to JPY
¥648.7284
|1 R1 to RUB
₽348.1404
|1 R1 to INR
₹384.504
|1 R1 to IDR
Rp72,786.8736
|1 R1 to KRW
₩6,098.8728
|1 R1 to PHP
₱253.968
|1 R1 to EGP
￡E.224.7084
|1 R1 to BRL
R$24.4644
|1 R1 to CAD
C$6.0828
|1 R1 to BDT
৳543.2784
|1 R1 to NGN
₦6,883.6872
|1 R1 to UAH
₴185.1924
|1 R1 to VES
Bs452.88
|1 R1 to PKR
Rs1,260.6048
|1 R1 to KZT
₸2,320.9212
|1 R1 to THB
฿145.4988
|1 R1 to TWD
NT$131.3352
|1 R1 to AED
د.إ16.2948
|1 R1 to CHF
Fr3.5964
|1 R1 to HKD
HK$34.854
|1 R1 to MAD
.د.م40.5372
|1 R1 to MXN
$85.1148