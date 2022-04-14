Ratio1 (R1) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ratio1 (R1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ratio1 Protocol is a decentralized AI compute network that enables trustless execution of machine learning workloads across independently operated edge nodes. It uses a license-based model powered by the R1 token, which is distributed solely through node availability and AI task execution, verified via oracle consensus. The protocol combines Proof of Availability (PoA) and Proof of AI (PoAI) to ensure fair rewards and real-world utility. Ratio1's smart contracts are non-upgradable and deployed on the Base blockchain. The system includes decentralized components such as R1FS for distributed file storage, OracleSync for validation, and ChainDist for job scheduling. The protocol aims to provide scalable and energy-efficient AI infrastructure without relying on centralized cloud providers. Official Website: https://ratio1.ai Whitepaper: http://ratio1.ai/whitepaper

Ratio1 (R1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ratio1 (R1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.29M Total Supply: $ 4.33M Circulating Supply: $ 958.86K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.84M All-Time High: $ 9.04 All-Time Low: $ 1.33 Current Price: $ 1.35

Ratio1 (R1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ratio1 (R1) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of R1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many R1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

