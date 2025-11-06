ExchangeDEX+
The live Rato The Rat price today is 0 USD. Track real-time RATO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RATO price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About RATO

RATO Price Info

What is RATO

RATO Official Website

RATO Tokenomics

RATO Price Forecast

Rato The Rat Price (RATO)

1 RATO to USD Live Price:

--
----
+8.20%1D
USD
Rato The Rat (RATO) Live Price Chart
Rato The Rat (RATO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.28%

+8.28%

-13.83%

-13.83%

Rato The Rat (RATO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, RATO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. RATO's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, RATO has changed by +0.28% over the past hour, +8.28% over 24 hours, and -13.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Rato The Rat (RATO) Market Information

$ 190.13K
$ 190.13K$ 190.13K

--
----

$ 190.13K
$ 190.13K$ 190.13K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rato The Rat is $ 190.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RATO is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.13K.

Rato The Rat (RATO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Rato The Rat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rato The Rat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rato The Rat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rato The Rat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+8.28%
30 Days$ 0-60.61%
60 Days$ 0-65.52%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Rato The Rat (RATO)

Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog, is working on a new book featuring a character called $RATO (Rato the Rat), according to his editor (@beuys_on_sale_ on Instagram). $RATO is a meme coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain. The token has a total supply of 420,690,000,000, with 0% transaction tax and permanently burned liquidity. The project combines Furie’s recognizable art style with blockchain community - meme utility.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rato The Rat (RATO) Resource

Official Website

Rato The Rat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Rato The Rat (RATO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Rato The Rat (RATO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Rato The Rat.

Check the Rato The Rat price prediction now!

RATO to Local Currencies

Rato The Rat (RATO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rato The Rat (RATO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RATO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rato The Rat (RATO)

How much is Rato The Rat (RATO) worth today?
The live RATO price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RATO to USD price?
The current price of RATO to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Rato The Rat?
The market cap for RATO is $ 190.13K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RATO?
The circulating supply of RATO is 420.69B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RATO?
RATO achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RATO?
RATO saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of RATO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RATO is -- USD.
Will RATO go higher this year?
RATO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RATO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Rato The Rat (RATO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

