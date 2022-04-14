ratomilton (MILTON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ratomilton (MILTON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ratomilton (MILTON) Information The project is a memecoin for Milton, the viral dancing rat on Tiktok. Meet Milton, the TikTok-famous dancing rat taking the crypto world by storm! Known for his groovy moves, Milton's now the face of a new memecoin on Solana: $MILTON. Fast, fun, and powered by the Solana blockchain, $MILTON is all about community vibes and meme magic. Join the party, grab some $MILTON, and dance your way into the future of decentralized fun! 🐀💃 #MiltonCoin Official Website: https://ratomiltonsol.com/

ratomilton (MILTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ratomilton (MILTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 41.99K Total Supply: $ 999.07M Circulating Supply: $ 999.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.99K All-Time High: $ 0.01386821 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

ratomilton (MILTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ratomilton (MILTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MILTON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MILTON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MILTON's tokenomics, explore MILTON token's live price!

