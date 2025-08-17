What is Rattler (RTR)

First Snake Of Abstract 🐍 RATTLER (RTR), an African Green Venomous Snake, seeks vengeance for its parent’s murder by penguins who now control the Abstract chain. He is summoned on the Abstract Chain by a cunning strategist who knows the culprits behind RTR’s parent’s Assassination ⚔️ Beware: this snake may betray its summoner! Question is, will you hold your bags until the mastermind’s revealed? 😈🫰

Rattler (RTR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rattler (RTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RTR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rattler (RTR) How much is Rattler (RTR) worth today? The live RTR price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current RTR to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of RTR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Rattler? The market cap for RTR is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RTR? The circulating supply of RTR is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RTR? RTR achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RTR? RTR saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of RTR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RTR is -- USD . Will RTR go higher this year? RTR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RTR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

