RavenQuest – A fully-released, content-rich sandbox MMORPG powered by $QUEST and backed by real players, real utility, and real demand.
RavenQuest is a true sandbox MMORPG where your legacy shapes a living, breathing world. Set in a vast, ever-evolving world built by its players, RavenQuest delivers deep character customization, thrilling PvE and PvP combat, and a dynamic, player-driven economy fuled by $QUEST. Through seamless blockchain integration, players can truly own, trade, and utilize in-game assets as NFTs—but participation in Web3 features is entirely optional, ensuring a welcoming experience for gamers still learning about crypto. Designed with ultimate player freedom at its core, RavenQuest lets you choose your path, whether forging alliances, battling for dominance, mastering the economy, or leaving your mark through professions and crafting. Every decision you make drives the story forward and leaves a lasting impact on this nostalgic fantasy world where tradition meets innovation
Understanding the tokenomics of RavenQuest (QUEST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QUEST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QUEST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.