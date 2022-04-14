Razor Network (RAZOR) Tokenomics

Razor Network (RAZOR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Razor Network (RAZOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Razor Network (RAZOR) Information

Razor Network is a decentralized oracle network, which connects smart contracts with real-world off-chain data in a fast, robust and secure way. The core of Razor Network is a set of smart contracts that can run on any Ethereum compatible blockchain. Razor network is blockchain agnostic and will be integrated with multiple blockchains.

Official Website:
https://razor.network/

Razor Network (RAZOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Razor Network (RAZOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 183.01K
$ 183.01K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 561.19M
$ 561.19M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 326.11K
$ 326.11K
All-Time High:
$ 0.978539
$ 0.978539
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00032611
$ 0.00032611

Razor Network (RAZOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Razor Network (RAZOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RAZOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RAZOR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RAZOR's tokenomics, explore RAZOR token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.