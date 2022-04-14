RBX (RBX) Information

A cornerstone of the Carbon ecosystem of products, the RBX token is used for general utility purposes across our multi-token staking platform, cross-chain DEX, leveraged liquidity pools, token launchpads, escrow tools, our decentralized fiat on/off ramp, and more.

Holding RBX entitles you to rewards from the revenue generated across each and every product, special voting rights, exclusive seniority-based privileges, and the ability to directly burn your tokens into Ether through the use of our RBX Converter