Re Protocol reUSD Price (REUSD)
The live price of Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD) today is 1.006 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.71K USD. REUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Re Protocol reUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Re Protocol reUSD price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 9.65K USD
Get real-time price updates of the REUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Re Protocol reUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Re Protocol reUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Re Protocol reUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Re Protocol reUSD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Re Protocol reUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Re Protocol (RE) is a blockchain-based platform that democratizes access to reinsurance risk by tokenizing exposure to insurance contracts. The protocol’s two deposit tokens—reUSD and reUSDe—let users choose between a principal-protected, fixed-yield product (reUSD, RF + 250 bps) or a risk-bearing, variable-yield option (reUSDe, up to ~23 % APR). Built on Ethereum, Avalanch, Arbitrum and Base, Re Protocol leverages decentralized underwriting pools to generate transparent, market-driven insurance returns. Governance and treasury functions are overseen by the Cayman-based Re Foundation to ensure regulatory compliance and capital efficiency. With integrations into DeFi ecosystems like Curve, Pendle, and Ethena, Re Protocol bridges traditional reinsurance markets and DeFi—opening institutional-grade risk diversification to crypto investors.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
