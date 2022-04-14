Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD) Information Re Protocol (RE) is a blockchain-based platform that democratizes access to reinsurance risk by tokenizing exposure to insurance contracts. The protocol’s two deposit tokens—reUSD and reUSDe—let users choose between a principal-protected, fixed-yield product (reUSD, RF + 250 bps) or a risk-bearing, variable-yield option (reUSDe, up to ~23 % APR). Built on Ethereum, Avalanch, Arbitrum and Base, Re Protocol leverages decentralized underwriting pools to generate transparent, market-driven insurance returns. Governance and treasury functions are overseen by the Cayman-based Re Foundation to ensure regulatory compliance and capital efficiency. With integrations into DeFi ecosystems like Curve, Pendle, and Ethena, Re Protocol bridges traditional reinsurance markets and DeFi—opening institutional-grade risk diversification to crypto investors. Official Website: https://re.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.re.xyz Buy REUSD Now!

Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.81K Total Supply: $ 9.65K Circulating Supply: $ 9.65K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.81K All-Time High: $ 1.016 All-Time Low: $ 0.873393 Current Price: $ 1.016

Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Re Protocol reUSD (REUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REUSD's tokenomics, explore REUSD token's live price!

