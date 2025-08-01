ReachX Mainnet Price (RX)
In the digital age—where information flows incessantly and access to influencers has become so easy it's nearly meaningless—genuine interaction effectiveness is under threat. Platforms like LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter) allow unrestricted messaging, but this very openness has led to an inevitable consequence: rampant spam, low-value interactions, and growing fatigue for both senders and recipients. The “Pay-to-Reach” model—paying for direct access—is emerging as a breakthrough solution to reconstruct the personal communication structure. Recently, this concept was revisited by Changpeng Zhao (CZ) in March 2025 in a strategic post, proposing the tokenization of reach instead of time. Rather than issuing tokens for “consulting hours”—a model that never really worked—CZ suggested a new approach where KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) set their own price per message (e.g., 0.1 or 1 BNB), with the platform acting as a mediator: verifying, pricing, sharing revenue, and issuing refunds if no response is given. This philosophy forms the foundation of ReachX—a Web3 platform redefining how we connect, engage, and create value from attention. With ReachX, senders must pay with RX tokens to message someone. In return, recipients are guaranteed a response or get their tokens refunded. All identities are verified through X (Twitter) accounts, and the process is transparently operated on blockchain. ReachX expands the “Pay-to-Reach” model beyond messaging to include: Scheduling in-depth consultations ReachPass – Decentralized Messaging Access Package Purchasing exclusive content Integrating professional AI services B2B collaborations To optimize transaction speed and cost, ReachX will first launch on the Base network—offering fast infrastructure, low fees, and a Web3 user-friendly experience. After this initial phase, the platform will expand to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and other networks to enhance cross-chain liquidity and accessibility. Alongside identity verification via X (Twitter), ReachX will soon integrate verification through LinkedIn and other professional networks, aiming to broaden its ecosystem beyond crypto and support experts across diverse industries. With ReachX, every conversation becomes a commitment, and attention is valued as a true asset—transparent, fair, and verifiable on blockchain.
