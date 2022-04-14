ReactorFusion (RF) Tokenomics

ReactorFusion (RF) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ReactorFusion (RF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ReactorFusion (RF) Information

What is the project about? ReactorFusion, a native lending and borrowing market on zkSync era, is based on Compound Finance and offers unique bribe-reward tokenomics.

What makes your project unique? By combining these powerful elements, ReactorFusion paves the way for a clear, logical, and innovative approach to DeFi lending markets in the zkSync era ecosystem.

History of your project. Launched as a 1st launchpad project of Velocore

What’s next for your project? With the ambition to become the leading platform in zkSync era, ReactorFusion strives to provide the most advantageous incentives for money markets and maintain the deepest liquidity within the ecosystem. In doing so, the platform aims to transform the decentralized financial landscape and provide users with a sophisticated lending and borrowing experience.

What can your token be used for? Most of the protocol's revenue is shared with the token holders through staking.

Official Website:
https://reactorfusion.xyz
Whitepaper:
https://docs.reactorfusion.xyz

ReactorFusion (RF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ReactorFusion (RF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 79.23M
$ 79.23M$ 79.23M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 66.70K
$ 66.70K$ 66.70K
All-Time High:
$ 0.083429
$ 0.083429$ 0.083429
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00084185
$ 0.00084185$ 0.00084185

ReactorFusion (RF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ReactorFusion (RF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RF tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RF tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RF's tokenomics, explore RF token's live price!

RF Price Prediction

Want to know where RF might be heading? Our RF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.