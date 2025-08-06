Reaktor Price (RKR)
During today, the price change of Reaktor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reaktor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reaktor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reaktor to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of Reaktor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
REAKTOR Token supports the development of software such as PC games, by making them free to the end user. Help ignite the REAKTOR! REAKTOR Token will release periodic digital comics that tell our story. There will be stories about why RKR exists, its purpose, and stories about the challenges RKR faces moving forward. Stay tuned for new releases! Deployed: ‘Alpha’ Minions of Steel Deployed: RKR can be used to buy items in the MOS store here: MoS Store Deployed: ‘Alpha’ MOS Tournaments (Win RKR or gRKR) Deployed: 25% of the locking fee from TheToken.Agency will go to RKR. COMING: REAKTOR Coin (A Tier One Blockchain with a deployment sandbox over-watched by our Echo-Z AI. Low quality tokens and tokens with high probability of rugging will be terminated before trading starts.) REAKTOR Coin Launch Reward: The FIRST 800 RKR Token wallets will be matched to REAKTOR Coin. RKR Token will remain 100% viable, and you can maintain both wallets. uNhumanly wants you to enjoy this trading period knowing that the deployer will not be accessing any liquidity. Have fun crypto trading community! uNhumanly will maintain the deployer tokens in a rolling locker until 1 hour before each burn, for your protection. uNhumanly will renounce the contract on March 22, 2024, just in time for the BULL RUN!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
