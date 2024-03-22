Reaktor (RKR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Reaktor (RKR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Reaktor (RKR) Information

REAKTOR Token supports the development of software such as PC games, by making them free to the end user. Help ignite the REAKTOR!

REAKTOR Token will release periodic digital comics that tell our story. There will be stories about why RKR exists, its purpose, and stories about the challenges RKR faces moving forward. Stay tuned for new releases!

Deployed: ‘Alpha’ Minions of Steel Deployed: RKR can be used to buy items in the MOS store here: MoS Store Deployed: ‘Alpha’ MOS Tournaments (Win RKR or gRKR) Deployed: 25% of the locking fee from TheToken.Agency will go to RKR. COMING: REAKTOR Coin (A Tier One Blockchain with a deployment sandbox over-watched by our Echo-Z AI. Low quality tokens and tokens with high probability of rugging will be terminated before trading starts.)

REAKTOR Coin Launch Reward: The FIRST 800 RKR Token wallets will be matched to REAKTOR Coin. RKR Token will remain 100% viable, and you can maintain both wallets.

uNhumanly wants you to enjoy this trading period knowing that the deployer will not be accessing any liquidity. Have fun crypto trading community! uNhumanly will maintain the deployer tokens in a rolling locker until 1 hour before each burn, for your protection. uNhumanly will renounce the contract on March 22, 2024, just in time for the BULL RUN!

Official Website:
https://reaktortoken.com/
Whitepaper:
https://reaktortoken.com/substance/

Reaktor (RKR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Reaktor (RKR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 390.07B
$ 390.07B$ 390.07B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 248.49K
$ 248.49K$ 248.49K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000000637055
$ 0.000000637055$ 0.000000637055

Reaktor (RKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Reaktor (RKR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RKR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RKR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RKR's tokenomics, explore RKR token's live price!

