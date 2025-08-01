Real GEM Token Price (GEM)
Real GEM Token (GEM) is currently trading at 11,11 USD with a market cap of $ 1,31M USD. GEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GEM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GEM price information.
During today, the price change of Real GEM Token to USD was $ -0,30054743192603.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Real GEM Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Real GEM Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Real GEM Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0,30054743192603
|-%2,63
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Real GEM Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+%1,21
-%2,63
-%3,06
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Golden Swan Solutions PTE. LTD. is a Singapore-based company that tokenizes investment-grade gemstones, offering fractionalized ownership through blockchain technology. Its flagship product, the Real GEM Token (GEM), represents a digital claim on physical gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, which are securely stored in a duty-free high-security facility in Germany. The project aims to bring increased transparency, accessibility, and liquidity to the traditionally opaque and illiquid gemstone investment market. All gemstones are independently appraised and certified by recognized gemological institutes, and details about each asset, including provenance and valuation, are made available to token holders. The Real GEM Token operates on a blockchain and integrates smart contracts to ensure secure, traceable, and automated transactions. Token holders may also participate in a staking mechanism that allows them to earn additional rewards. The token issuance is directly tied to the value of the underlying physical assets, and a portion of the proceeds is allocated to a liquidity reserve for added investor protection. Golden Swan Solutions focuses on compliance with regulatory standards in Singapore and has implemented robust KYC/AML procedures where applicable. The platform is designed for professional investors seeking alternative asset exposure through a regulated and technology-driven framework.
