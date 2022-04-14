Real GEM Token (GEM) Tokenomics
Real GEM Token (GEM) Information
Golden Swan Solutions PTE. LTD. is a Singapore-based company that tokenizes investment-grade gemstones, offering fractionalized ownership through blockchain technology. Its flagship product, the Real GEM Token (GEM), represents a digital claim on physical gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, which are securely stored in a duty-free high-security facility in Germany.
The project aims to bring increased transparency, accessibility, and liquidity to the traditionally opaque and illiquid gemstone investment market. All gemstones are independently appraised and certified by recognized gemological institutes, and details about each asset, including provenance and valuation, are made available to token holders.
The Real GEM Token operates on a blockchain and integrates smart contracts to ensure secure, traceable, and automated transactions. Token holders may also participate in a staking mechanism that allows them to earn additional rewards. The token issuance is directly tied to the value of the underlying physical assets, and a portion of the proceeds is allocated to a liquidity reserve for added investor protection.
Golden Swan Solutions focuses on compliance with regulatory standards in Singapore and has implemented robust KYC/AML procedures where applicable. The platform is designed for professional investors seeking alternative asset exposure through a regulated and technology-driven framework.
Real GEM Token (GEM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Real GEM Token (GEM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Real GEM Token (GEM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Real GEM Token (GEM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GEM's tokenomics, explore GEM token's live price!
GEM Price Prediction
Want to know where GEM might be heading? Our GEM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.