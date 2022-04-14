Real MXN (MXNE) Information

Issued by Brale in partnership with Etherfuse, Real MXN (MXNe) is a Mexican peso-backed stablecoin powering onchain payments and FX in the local Mexican economy.

MXNe is used for

Remittances: Mexico is one of the largest recipients of remittances worldwide, and MXNe offers a direct on-chain solution to reduce fees and complexity.

Merchant Payments and Payroll: Businesses can settle invoices, payroll, and daily operations in Pesos on-chain, minimizing FX exposure.

MXNe is redeemable 1:1 for the equal value of Mexican Pesos, and is available on Base, Solana, and Stellar. MXNe can be acquired by directly onboarding with Brale to mint new MXNe, by onramping on Capa Finance, and by swapping in the MXNe/USDC liquidity pool on Aerodrome.