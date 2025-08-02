RealFevr Price (FEVR)
RealFevr (FEVR) is currently trading at 0.00000176 USD with a market cap of $ 22.99K USD. FEVR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FEVR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEVR price information.
During today, the price change of RealFevr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RealFevr to USD was $ -0.0000002261.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RealFevr to USD was $ -0.0000014439.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RealFevr to USD was $ -0.000008818181863195606.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000002261
|-12.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000014439
|-82.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000008818181863195606
|-83.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of RealFevr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-6.02%
+6.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RealFevr is a company established in 2015 in the fantasy markets with a football fantasy leagues game that currently has over 2 Million downloads on iOS and Android. With the fantasy leagues concept proven, RealFevr is now working towards being one of the NFT industry leaders by having the first-ever fully licensed Football Video NFTs Marketplace. Its NFTs will also be integrated into the FEVR Battle Arena, a new trading moments game (Play and Earn) that’s currently in its alpha testing stage. RealFevr currently has 3 important ecosystem pillars: 💰 NFT Marketplace - where you can buy and sell sports video digital collectibles www.realfevr.com/marketplace 🎮 FEVR Battle Arena - upcoming Play-and-Earn NFT game. 📱 Fantasy Leagues - our fantasy football app with over 2.5M+ downloads Download it on App Store or Google Play, invite your friends and start playing! $FEVR is the token that unlocks all incentives within our ecosystem. The main goal of the FEVR token is to open the door to web3, where you, the user, are the centerpiece of the network and the main beneficiary of RealFevr's products. What's coming in the near future: - FEVR Battle Arena Game - Marketplace Challenges & Achievements - Public User Profiles & Leaderboards - Marketplace V3, Multitoken (FEVR on the marketplace) - NFT Bidding and User Notifications - Experience (LVL) System in-game and in-marketplace - NFT Fusion (By burning NFTs) - New Litepaper - New Sports Related Partnerships (Clubs, Leagues and Athletes) - New Web3 Partnerships (Ex CEXs and other projects) - Blockchain integration into Fantasy Leagues - New Ecosystem Products (Currently we have 3, but we already have concepts of 2 more) - Mass Marketing
Understanding the tokenomics of RealFevr (FEVR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FEVR token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 FEVR to VND
₫0.0463144
|1 FEVR to AUD
A$0.000002728
|1 FEVR to GBP
￡0.00000132
|1 FEVR to EUR
€0.0000015136
|1 FEVR to USD
$0.00000176
