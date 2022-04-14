RealToken Ecosystem Governance (REG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RealToken Ecosystem Governance (REG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RealToken Ecosystem Governance (REG) Information The REG (RealToken Ecosystem Governance) is the governance token for the RealToken Ecosystem made by RealT.co Official Website: https://realtoken.community/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/realtplatform/token-economy-f0b935fe2777 Buy REG Now!

RealToken Ecosystem Governance (REG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RealToken Ecosystem Governance (REG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.21M $ 12.21M $ 12.21M Total Supply: $ 501.53M $ 501.53M $ 501.53M Circulating Supply: $ 73.13M $ 73.13M $ 73.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 83.75M $ 83.75M $ 83.75M All-Time High: $ 1.99 $ 1.99 $ 1.99 All-Time Low: $ 0.154945 $ 0.154945 $ 0.154945 Current Price: $ 0.167007 $ 0.167007 $ 0.167007 Learn more about RealToken Ecosystem Governance (REG) price

RealToken Ecosystem Governance (REG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RealToken Ecosystem Governance (REG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REG's tokenomics, explore REG token's live price!

