ReBaseChain (BASE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BASE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ReBaseChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ReBaseChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ReBaseChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ReBaseChain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+40.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ReBaseChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
+1.39%
-1.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ReBasechain is a groundbreaking blockchain project designed to revolutionize the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. It introduces a novel and innovative concept called “Adaptive Rebase Mechanism,” which aims to provide superior stability and enhanced liquidity to its users. Unlike traditional stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies, ReBasechain redefines stability by dynamically adjusting its token supply based on market conditions. ReBasechain emerges as a pioneering blockchain project, offering a truly unique concept with its Adaptive Rebase Mechanism and innovative consensus algorithm. By prioritizing stability, scalability, and security, ReBasechain presents itself as a reliable foundation for a wide array of applications, spanning from DeFi to supply chain management. With a clear roadmap and an engaged community, ReBasechain aims to shape the future of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. What makes your project unique? History of your project. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for?
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
