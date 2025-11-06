What is Recon Raccoon (RCON)

A community-driven memecoin created to protect and empower crypto users, CTOs, and low-marketcap gems. Our ecosystem features weekly crypto talks/hosting services, a "Most Wanted" scam tracker, and a "Portfolio" with partnered projects. We help others succeed through long-term partnerships and services. Weekly Hosting: a weekly hosting service where the team and community come together to talk about crypto and project updates. We will invite guests from rugged projects who want to talk/share insight, invite CTO/low market cap projects to come speak about what they are doing, and give dedicated time for partnered projects to speak on updates for our listeners. Portfolio: a webpage designated to embrace CTOs or smaller cap projects with an established following. Partnered projects commit to a discussed rate to help fuel growth of the RCON token and their own, through a structured revenue distribution model (detailed below). Tokens will be held as long as the partnered project remains active. 12.5% buys RCON coin and burns 12.5% sent to RCON marketing wallet 12.5% used for LP/Pairing [RCON and partnered token] on ORCA 12.5% dedicated to community outreach 50% buys and holds initial value of partnered token Most Wanted: a webpage designated to expose chronic offenders / scammers / ruggers. Our project can help those navigate the cryptocurrency space safely.

