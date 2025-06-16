Record Nexus Price (RECORD)
The live price of Record Nexus (RECORD) today is 0.00144113 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 609.51K USD. RECORD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Record Nexus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Record Nexus price change within the day is +11.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 422.94M USD
During today, the price change of Record Nexus to USD was $ +0.00015264.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Record Nexus to USD was $ +0.0000467375.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Record Nexus to USD was $ +0.0012434385.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Record Nexus to USD was $ -0.0011127389209251182.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00015264
|+11.85%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000467375
|+3.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0012434385
|+86.28%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011127389209251182
|-43.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Record Nexus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.78%
+11.85%
-13.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RECORD Nexus is a modular blockchain ecosystem that redefines how intellectual property (IP) — starting with music — is transformed into powerful financial products. By building a decentralized infrastructure, RECORD Nexus makes IP assets liquid, programmable, and globally accessible. It creates a transparent, scalable marketplace where royalties and IP-derived income can be efficiently traded, financed, and distributed. Focused on solving historical challenges like illiquidity, opacity, and exclusivity, RECORD Nexus empowers creators, investors, and rights holders alike, opening the door to a truly borderless, democratized IP economy. As it evolves, the platform is designed to expand beyond music into other creative and industrial sectors, reshaping how the world values and interacts with IP.
