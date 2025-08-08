Recovery Right Price (RRT)
Recovery Right (RRT) is currently trading at 0.7521 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the RRT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RRT price information.
During today, the price change of Recovery Right to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Recovery Right to USD was $ +0.0021058800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Recovery Right to USD was $ -0.0089912050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Recovery Right to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021058800
|+0.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0089912050
|-1.19%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Recovery Right: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Recovery Right Tokens (RRTs) are digital tokens evidencing a limited-recourse, contingent obligation of the Bitfinex Group. RRTs are notional credits, are solely dependent on the Bitfinex Group’s recovery of Losses sustained during a theft in August 2016, and are subordinated to any and all other claims against the Bitfinex Group, including claims related to the Losses. RRTs were initially created as an incentive for BFX token holders converting to equity; that in the event of any recovery of stolen bitcoins from Bitfinex, BFX token holders would be repaid first, followed by any remaining bitcoins being distributed among RRT holders. As of April 03, 2017, all outstanding BFX tokens have either been converted to equity or redeemed.
Understanding the tokenomics of Recovery Right (RRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
|1 RRT to VND
₫19,791.5115
|1 RRT to AUD
A$1.150713
|1 RRT to GBP
￡0.556554
|1 RRT to EUR
€0.639285
|1 RRT to USD
$0.7521
