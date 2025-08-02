What is Red Genesis ($R3D)

DeBot.Science is a decentralized platform focused on training and optimizing robotics models for complex environments. Using large-scale reinforcement learning and distributed compute resources, the project aims to develop adaptable, autonomous robots capable of navigating and interacting with challenging terrains, such as simulated Martian surfaces. The project operates under a community-driven model, with $R3D as its native token. $R3D is utilized to support research, incentivize participation, and scale the training processes, aligning contributors with the long-term vision of advancing robotics and artificial intelligence. DeBot.Science leverages innovative methodologies like cross-stage policy transfer, domain randomization, and hybrid learning frameworks to ensure high adaptability and efficiency in robot training. By combining decentralized technologies with cutting-edge robotics research, DeBot.Science seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical AI advancements and practical, real-world applications.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Red Genesis ($R3D) Resource Official Website

Red Genesis ($R3D) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Red Genesis ($R3D) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $R3D token's extensive tokenomics now!