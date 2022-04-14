Red Genesis ($R3D) Tokenomics
DeBot.Science is a decentralized platform focused on training and optimizing robotics models for complex environments. Using large-scale reinforcement learning and distributed compute resources, the project aims to develop adaptable, autonomous robots capable of navigating and interacting with challenging terrains, such as simulated Martian surfaces.
The project operates under a community-driven model, with $R3D as its native token. $R3D is utilized to support research, incentivize participation, and scale the training processes, aligning contributors with the long-term vision of advancing robotics and artificial intelligence. DeBot.Science leverages innovative methodologies like cross-stage policy transfer, domain randomization, and hybrid learning frameworks to ensure high adaptability and efficiency in robot training.
By combining decentralized technologies with cutting-edge robotics research, DeBot.Science seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical AI advancements and practical, real-world applications.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Red Genesis ($R3D), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Red Genesis ($R3D) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $R3D tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $R3D tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.