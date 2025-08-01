What is Red Pepe (RPEPE)

Red Pepe is Avalanche's native memecoin. Launched 7 May 2023 to bring good vibes and fun times to the red chain. $RPEPE is the community's token. Red Pepe is for internet frog token enjoyooors and nothing posted should be considered financial advice. Crypto is highly speculative & memecoins are the most volatile of the bunch. We are here for the good times and to bring Avalanche the memecoin fun it deserves.

Red Pepe (RPEPE) Resource Official Website

Red Pepe (RPEPE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Red Pepe (RPEPE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RPEPE token's extensive tokenomics now!