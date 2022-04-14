redacted gdupi (GDUPI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into redacted gdupi (GDUPI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

redacted gdupi (GDUPI) Information $GDUPI is a token born from a mix of art, absurdity, creativity, and culture. Created as a "stupi" idea by a serious artist, it explores how art and community intersect with tokenized memes. More than just a token, it's a vibecoin — a character embraced by the Base and Farcaster ecosystems. With its unique blend of humor, art, and culture, $GDUPI is poised to become one of Base's most iconic memes. Official Website: https://www.gdupi.art

redacted gdupi (GDUPI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for redacted gdupi (GDUPI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 250.80K $ 250.80K $ 250.80K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 250.80K $ 250.80K $ 250.80K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about redacted gdupi (GDUPI) price

redacted gdupi (GDUPI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of redacted gdupi (GDUPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GDUPI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GDUPI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GDUPI's tokenomics, explore GDUPI token's live price!

