$GDUPI is a token born from a mix of art, absurdity, creativity, and culture. Created as a “stupi” idea by a serious artist, it explores how art and community intersect with tokenized memes. More than just a token, it’s a vibecoin — a character embraced by the Base and Farcaster ecosystems. With its unique blend of humor, art, and culture, $GDUPI is poised to become one of Base’s most iconic memes.
Understanding the tokenomics of redacted gdupi (GDUPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GDUPI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GDUPI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
