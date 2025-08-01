What is ReddCoin (RDD)

Launched in 2014 as a fork of Litecoin, Reddcoin (RDD) is a decentralized cryptocurrency used to tip or send payments for social content. The Reddcoin API supports social platforms such as Reddit, Twitter, and Twitch. Accounts created on the Reddcoin wallet can be linked to Twitter, Twitch, and Reddit accounts. Upon downloading the ReddID browser extension, users can “like” content by entering the username and sending a micropayment. RDD is mined by the ReddID wallet through Proof-of-Stake-Velocity (PoSV), which incentivizes both ownership (stake) and activity (velocity).

ReddCoin (RDD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ReddCoin (RDD) Tokenomics

