Reddio Vault Ethereum Price (RSVETH)
Reddio Vault Ethereum (RSVETH) is currently trading at 250.15 USD with a market cap of $ 10.30K USD. RSVETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Reddio Vault Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reddio Vault Ethereum to USD was $ -223.9604707050.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reddio Vault Ethereum to USD was $ -225.1599149400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reddio Vault Ethereum to USD was $ -1,484.7377508911623.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -223.9604707050
|-89.53%
|60 Days
|$ -225.1599149400
|-90.00%
|90 Days
|$ -1,484.7377508911623
|-85.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Reddio Vault Ethereum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RedSonic is an Ethereum zk Layer 2 solution released and maintained by Reddio. RedSonic Vault Ethereum (rsvETH) is a token that users receive when they deposit ETH, which replaces ETH for cross-chain operations to Layer 2. The ETH stored in RedSonic Vaults will be partially used for risk-free investments, and the generated returns will be proportionally distributed to all rsvETH holders. When users return from Layer 2, the exchange operation will be executed on Layer 1 Ethereum, burning rsvETH to retrieve the principal and all returns in ETH.
