What is Reddio Vault Ethereum (RSVETH)

RedSonic is an Ethereum zk Layer 2 solution released and maintained by Reddio. RedSonic Vault Ethereum (rsvETH) is a token that users receive when they deposit ETH, which replaces ETH for cross-chain operations to Layer 2. The ETH stored in RedSonic Vaults will be partially used for risk-free investments, and the generated returns will be proportionally distributed to all rsvETH holders. When users return from Layer 2, the exchange operation will be executed on Layer 1 Ethereum, burning rsvETH to retrieve the principal and all returns in ETH.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Reddio Vault Ethereum (RSVETH) Resource Official Website

Reddio Vault Ethereum (RSVETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Reddio Vault Ethereum (RSVETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RSVETH token's extensive tokenomics now!