Redev2 is built on top of the Ethereum code base, but has been forked to serve purposes beyond Ethereum. The main target group of this coin are people who do not like to be subject to the whims of traditional banking systems and want to avoid excessive fees associated with money transfers. Rede's primary priority is to eliminate boredom, which makes it an attractive choice for people looking for alternative ways to conduct financial transactions. Rede's revolutionary STK system provides a unique method of confirming transactions. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, rede does not involve sending coins or creating numerous certificates. In the STK system, users register on the stake.redecoin.eu platform and link their Metamask wallet address. The system checks whether users have the required minimum balance in their accounts. Additionally, users need to install and configure a rede network node and provide a public IP address and open port 30304 for communication between rede nodes. The more nodes there are in the network, the more resistant it is to various attack attempts and the faster it can distribute transactions in the rede network.
Understanding the tokenomics of Redecoin (REDEV2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REDEV2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REDEV2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.