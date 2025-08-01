Redemption Of Pets Price (ROP)
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) is currently trading at 0.04400727 USD with a market cap of $ 43.95K USD. ROP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ROP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROP price information.
During today, the price change of Redemption Of Pets to USD was $ -0.00436916393693269.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Redemption Of Pets to USD was $ +0.0053869519.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Redemption Of Pets to USD was $ -0.0086348820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Redemption Of Pets to USD was $ -0.11051420511020395.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00436916393693269
|-9.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0053869519
|+12.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0086348820
|-19.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.11051420511020395
|-71.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Redemption Of Pets: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.60%
-9.03%
-10.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a unique and forward-thinking meme coin that celebrates the bond between crypto enthusiasts and pet lovers. Unlike typical pet-focused tokens, ROP creates an inclusive space for all types of pets—whether it’s cats, dogs, or any other beloved companion—uniting them in a way that no other project has before. ROP symbolizes this connection, featuring a pet with two heads: one of a curious cat and the other of a loyal dog, perfectly reflecting the essence of unity among different species. ROP’s core mission is not just to entertain and engage the crypto community but to make a meaningful impact. A portion of the revenue generated by the token is directed toward supporting unsheltered animals, ensuring that the ecosystem built around ROP helps those who need it the most.. ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a meme token dedicated to supporting all pets, not just cats or just dogs but a bridge between them to unite them! ROP meme token is set to bring it's own ecosystem with the revenue supporting Unsheltered animals.
