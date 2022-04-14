Redemption Of Pets (ROP) Tokenomics
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) Information
ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a unique and forward-thinking meme coin that celebrates the bond between crypto enthusiasts and pet lovers. Unlike typical pet-focused tokens, ROP creates an inclusive space for all types of pets—whether it’s cats, dogs, or any other beloved companion—uniting them in a way that no other project has before. ROP symbolizes this connection, featuring a pet with two heads: one of a curious cat and the other of a loyal dog, perfectly reflecting the essence of unity among different species. ROP’s core mission is not just to entertain and engage the crypto community but to make a meaningful impact. A portion of the revenue generated by the token is directed toward supporting unsheltered animals, ensuring that the ecosystem built around ROP helps those who need it the most.. ROP (Redemption of Pets) is a meme token dedicated to supporting all pets, not just cats or just dogs but a bridge between them to unite them! ROP meme token is set to bring it's own ecosystem with the revenue supporting Unsheltered animals.
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Redemption Of Pets (ROP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Redemption Of Pets (ROP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Redemption Of Pets (ROP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROP's tokenomics, explore ROP token's live price!
ROP Price Prediction
Want to know where ROP might be heading? Our ROP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.