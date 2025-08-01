Ref Finance Price (REF)
Ref Finance (REF) is currently trading at 0.14408 USD with a market cap of $ 5.62M USD. REF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the REF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REF price information.
During today, the price change of Ref Finance to USD was $ +0.03565675.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ref Finance to USD was $ +0.1549906597.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ref Finance to USD was $ +0.1132774393.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ref Finance to USD was $ +0.06341174969294987.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03565675
|+32.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1549906597
|+107.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1132774393
|+78.62%
|90 Days
|$ +0.06341174969294987
|+78.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ref Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.26%
+32.89%
+70.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Built on top of the cutting-edge protocol NEAR, Ref Finance is the gateway into the NEAR ecosystem through its AMM DEX, which provides liquidity and swapping features. In addition, Ref utilizes the trustless Rainbow Bridge, which seamlessly bridges Ethereum-based assets over to NEAR, and vice versa, allowing for an array of DeFi users to access lower fees and faster transaction speeds.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Ref Finance (REF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REF token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 REF to VND
₫3,791.4652
|1 REF to AUD
A$0.223324
|1 REF to GBP
￡0.10806
|1 REF to EUR
€0.1253496
|1 REF to USD
$0.14408
|1 REF to MYR
RM0.6152216
|1 REF to TRY
₺5.8582928
|1 REF to JPY
¥21.612
|1 REF to ARS
ARS$197.6402992
|1 REF to RUB
₽11.6114072
|1 REF to INR
₹12.5969144
|1 REF to IDR
Rp2,361.9668352
|1 REF to KRW
₩202.3589192
|1 REF to PHP
₱8.3796928
|1 REF to EGP
￡E.7.0051696
|1 REF to BRL
R$0.806848
|1 REF to CAD
C$0.1988304
|1 REF to BDT
৳17.6036944
|1 REF to NGN
₦220.6426712
|1 REF to UAH
₴6.0066952
|1 REF to VES
Bs17.72184
|1 REF to CLP
$140.18984
|1 REF to PKR
Rs40.8495616
|1 REF to KZT
₸78.3463816
|1 REF to THB
฿4.725824
|1 REF to TWD
NT$4.315196
|1 REF to AED
د.إ0.5287736
|1 REF to CHF
Fr0.1167048
|1 REF to HKD
HK$1.131028
|1 REF to MAD
.د.م1.3140096
|1 REF to MXN
$2.7216712
|1 REF to PLN
zł0.5388592
|1 REF to RON
лв0.6397152
|1 REF to SEK
kr1.411984
|1 REF to BGN
лв0.2463768
|1 REF to HUF
Ft50.4294408
|1 REF to CZK
Kč3.0991608
|1 REF to KWD
د.ك0.04408848
|1 REF to ILS
₪0.4913128