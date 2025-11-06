Reflect (RFL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03107136 $ 0.03107136 $ 0.03107136 24H Low $ 0.03568393 $ 0.03568393 $ 0.03568393 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03107136$ 0.03107136 $ 0.03107136 24H High $ 0.03568393$ 0.03568393 $ 0.03568393 All Time High $ 1.58$ 1.58 $ 1.58 Lowest Price $ 0.01573464$ 0.01573464 $ 0.01573464 Price Change (1H) -3.50% Price Change (1D) +8.42% Price Change (7D) -31.00% Price Change (7D) -31.00%

Reflect (RFL) real-time price is $0.03372498. Over the past 24 hours, RFL traded between a low of $ 0.03107136 and a high of $ 0.03568393, showing active market volatility. RFL's all-time high price is $ 1.58, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01573464.

In terms of short-term performance, RFL has changed by -3.50% over the past hour, +8.42% over 24 hours, and -31.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Reflect (RFL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 470.18K$ 470.18K $ 470.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 843.13K$ 843.13K $ 843.13K Circulation Supply 13.94M 13.94M 13.94M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Reflect is $ 470.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RFL is 13.94M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 843.13K.