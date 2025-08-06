What is Reflecto (RTO)

Reflecto V2 (RTO) protects your investment by utilizing an advanced anti-whale system as well as double burn mechanism. It also gives you the ability to select your reward token(s) with a high APY. Reflecto is built with utilities in mind; it has an integrated meta transaction feature that will allow performing gasless transactions, which means users will not need to spend BNB to execute transactions on the blockchain. Reflecto also launched its wallet at reflectowallet.com, so holders can send free transactions and earn passive income from Reflecto token and “Claim and Earn” functionality.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Reflecto (RTO) Resource Official Website

Reflecto (RTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Reflecto (RTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RTO token's extensive tokenomics now!