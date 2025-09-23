The live Regret price today is 0.00061386 USD. Track real-time REGRET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore REGRET price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Regret price today is 0.00061386 USD. Track real-time REGRET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore REGRET price trend easily at MEXC now.

Regret Price (REGRET)

1 REGRET to USD Live Price:

$0.00061195
+24.80%1D
Regret (REGRET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-23 13:25:22 (UTC+8)

Regret (REGRET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00035955
24H Low
$ 0.00083854
24H High

$ 0.00035955
$ 0.00083854
$ 0.00083854
$ 0.00035955
+7.49%

+17.38%

--

--

Regret (REGRET) real-time price is $0.00061386. Over the past 24 hours, REGRET traded between a low of $ 0.00035955 and a high of $ 0.00083854, showing active market volatility. REGRET's all-time high price is $ 0.00083854, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00035955.

In terms of short-term performance, REGRET has changed by +7.49% over the past hour, +17.38% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Regret (REGRET) Market Information

$ 599.19K
--
$ 599.19K
999.95M
999,949,832.039649
The current Market Cap of Regret is $ 599.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REGRET is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999949832.039649. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 599.19K.

Regret (REGRET) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Regret to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Regret to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Regret to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Regret to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+17.38%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Regret (REGRET)

The Regret meme began with a viral post on X that exploded to over 28 million views and quickly took on a life of its own. From that moment, the coin was born built on the idea that in crypto, no matter what you do, there’s always regret. You either regret buying too late, regret selling too early, or regret not joining at all. $REGRET captures that universal feeling and turns it into a community-driven movement.

Regret (REGRET) Resource

Official Website

Regret Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Regret (REGRET) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Regret (REGRET) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Regret.

Check the Regret price prediction now!

REGRET to Local Currencies

Regret (REGRET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Regret (REGRET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REGRET token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Regret (REGRET)

How much is Regret (REGRET) worth today?
The live REGRET price in USD is 0.00061386 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current REGRET to USD price?
The current price of REGRET to USD is $ 0.00061386. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Regret?
The market cap for REGRET is $ 599.19K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of REGRET?
The circulating supply of REGRET is 999.95M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of REGRET?
REGRET achieved an ATH price of 0.00083854 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of REGRET?
REGRET saw an ATL price of 0.00035955 USD.
What is the trading volume of REGRET?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for REGRET is -- USD.
Will REGRET go higher this year?
REGRET might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out REGRET price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Regret (REGRET) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-22 16:24:00Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion
09-22 13:03:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, Bitcoin drops below $115,000, ETH, SOL, BNB all decline over 4%
09-22 09:43:00Industry Updates
Crypto market in weak oscillation, some strong varieties pull back, Bitcoin barely holds at $115,000
09-21 13:36:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 79, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for four consecutive days
09-21 12:39:00Industry Updates
BNB Chain ecosystem tokens rise across the board, ASTER surges over 69% in 24 hours
09-21 11:06:00Industry Updates
Vitalik: Low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum as search is to Google

