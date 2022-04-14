RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Tokenomics
RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Information
Regular Everyday Normal Coin is, in essence, a content-generating Media Coin. It shifts around the character of $RENC: a coin with a distinct personality and sharing the beliefs of the early 2012 crypto community. The Project regularly creates music videos, animated serie episodes, and more, all revolving around the $RENC character and his buddies. Other than sharing philosophical messages through a very distinct personality, SRENC is the world's Content-Generating Media on the blockchain. It has an anti-rug-pull mechansim, where the team allocation is only 1.75% of the supply, meaning they cannot rug pull the community. Instead, $RENC has a 1.75% tax in place. The tax wallet is currently controlled by the team, which use it to fund content generation and marketing activities. At 42 million Market Cap, the team will start earning 50% of the tax wallets as personal profits, this makes sure that the team incentives is always aligned with growing the community, and not rug-pulling it. The eventual aim of $RENC is to become the world's first for-profit Decentralized Autonomous Media Company on the blockchain. This will happen when world laws surrounding the regulation of cryptocurrencies allow it to happen. It will be based in the EU.
RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RegularEverydayNormalCoin (RENC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RENC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RENC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RENC's tokenomics, explore RENC token's live price!
RENC Price Prediction
Want to know where RENC might be heading? Our RENC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.