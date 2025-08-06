Reign of Terror Price (REIGN)
Reign of Terror (REIGN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. REIGN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the REIGN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REIGN price information.
During today, the price change of Reign of Terror to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reign of Terror to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reign of Terror to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reign of Terror to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Reign of Terror: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+0.85%
+1.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Experience the cyberpunk world of Reign of Terror through three thrilling games: Awakening for unlocking vaults and win huge prizes, Uprising for leveling up and fusing agents to access higher rarities, and the full game: the premiere XCOM meets MMORPG-style tactical RPG where you establish your cyberpunk stronghold with your various squads of agents each with special skills and classes. What makes your project unique? - Participate in escalating tactical and strategic turn-based battles - Level up and ascend your agents to gain new powers and skins - Collect agents and run the right squad for the right mission - Craft weapons, items and equipment and use or sell them on the marketplace - PvP in asynchronous combat with matchmaking History of your project. [DONE] November 8 - NFT PFP Genesis Drop on Fractal [DONE] November 14 - NFT PFP Community Reveal [DONE] November 29 - Reign of Terror: Awakening Released [DONE] February 16 - First Launchpad Sales with StarLaunch and Solanium [DONE] April 12 - TGE + $REIGN Token Listing What’s next for your project? [End April] Awakening Vault Challenge (Community Board Game w/ Grand Prizes) - currently in testnet [Late May] Uprising (Web3 3D Free-to-Play RPG) [Q3 2023] Reign of Terror (SRPG Game 3 within the Reign of Terror World) Public Vertical Slice What can your token be used for? - Stake your NFTs in RoT: Awakening for Intel to run missions as well as participating in our large community map full of rewards - Fuse your agents and gear in RoT: Uprising to increase their rarities for increased power and rewards - Participate in a full in-game economy in our full game - Fuse agents and items together on chain to increase both its rarity and power on chain - Stake for multiple in-game benefits
Understanding the tokenomics of Reign of Terror (REIGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REIGN token's extensive tokenomics now!
