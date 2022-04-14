Reign of Terror (REIGN) Tokenomics
Reign of Terror (REIGN) Information
What is the project about? Experience the cyberpunk world of Reign of Terror through three thrilling games: Awakening for unlocking vaults and win huge prizes, Uprising for leveling up and fusing agents to access higher rarities, and the full game: the premiere XCOM meets MMORPG-style tactical RPG where you establish your cyberpunk stronghold with your various squads of agents each with special skills and classes.
What makes your project unique?
- Participate in escalating tactical and strategic turn-based battles
- Level up and ascend your agents to gain new powers and skins
- Collect agents and run the right squad for the right mission
- Craft weapons, items and equipment and use or sell them on the marketplace
- PvP in asynchronous combat with matchmaking
History of your project. [DONE] November 8 - NFT PFP Genesis Drop on Fractal [DONE] November 14 - NFT PFP Community Reveal [DONE] November 29 - Reign of Terror: Awakening Released [DONE] February 16 - First Launchpad Sales with StarLaunch and Solanium [DONE] April 12 - TGE + $REIGN Token Listing
What’s next for your project? [End April] Awakening Vault Challenge (Community Board Game w/ Grand Prizes) - currently in testnet [Late May] Uprising (Web3 3D Free-to-Play RPG) [Q3 2023] Reign of Terror (SRPG Game 3 within the Reign of Terror World) Public Vertical Slice
What can your token be used for?
- Stake your NFTs in RoT: Awakening for Intel to run missions as well as participating in our large community map full of rewards
- Fuse your agents and gear in RoT: Uprising to increase their rarities for increased power and rewards
- Participate in a full in-game economy in our full game
- Fuse agents and items together on chain to increase both its rarity and power on chain
- Stake for multiple in-game benefits
Reign of Terror (REIGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Reign of Terror (REIGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Reign of Terror (REIGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Reign of Terror (REIGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REIGN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REIGN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand REIGN's tokenomics, explore REIGN token's live price!
REIGN Price Prediction
Want to know where REIGN might be heading? Our REIGN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.