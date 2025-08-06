What is Relation Native Token (REL)

What is the project about? Relation protocol is a decentralized social graph protocol. What makes your project unique? elation builds a groundbreaking Web3 social data layer that empowers users with control over their social identities and data. Built on decentralized technology, it offers privacy, ownership, and tokenized incentives. With an integrated semantic graph, AI capabilities, and social assets, Relation is shaping the future of social networking in a decentralized and user-centric manner. History of your project. Since 2021 10th Oct What’s next for your project? Building Relation Protocol What can your token be used for? 1. Network support in future scalability solutions, 2. Social credential validators, 3. Protocol governance, 4. Staking for raising proposals, 5, Payment for protocol services

Relation Native Token (REL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Relation Native Token (REL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Relation Native Token (REL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REL token's extensive tokenomics now!