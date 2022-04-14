Relation Native Token (REL) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
Relation protocol is a decentralized social graph protocol. What makes your project unique? elation builds a groundbreaking Web3 social data layer that empowers users with control over their social identities and data. Built on decentralized technology, it offers privacy, ownership, and tokenized incentives. With an integrated semantic graph, AI capabilities, and social assets, Relation is shaping the future of social networking in a decentralized and user-centric manner.
History of your project. Since 2021 10th Oct What’s next for your project? Building Relation Protocol
What can your token be used for?
- Network support in future scalability solutions, 2. Social credential validators, 3. Protocol governance, 4. Staking for raising proposals, 5, Payment for protocol services
Relation Native Token (REL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Relation Native Token (REL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
